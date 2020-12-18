Until the vaccine is deployed, the fastest route to normality is the widespread deployment of rapid testing. Yet the government seemingly has no interest in groundbreaking, Australian-made technology to allow for just that.

People line up for COVID-19 testing in Sydney (Image: AAP /Dean Lewins)

Certainly no one could accuse the Morrison government and its battalion of health advisers of being fast learners.

Despite the obvious warnings from the Auckland, Adelaide and Melbourne quarantine outbreaks, the federal government seems to have spent the last few weeks completing a COVID-19 victory lap -- a celebration that, in light of the situation in Sydney's northern beaches -- appears to have been somewhat premature.

As we’ve said since mid-March, other than a vaccine (which the Australian government appears to be ambling towards three months slower than other developed countries), the fastest route to normality is the widespread deployment of rapid testing.