Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison couldn't have more different attitudes to climate change.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

A category five tropical cyclone is predicted to threaten 95% of Fiji's population in coming days. And Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama has wasted no time in linking Cyclone Yasa -- and other recent cyclones -- to climate change.

“As the world is getting warmer these storms are getting stronger. Every one of us must treat these climate-fuelled catastrophes with deadly seriousness,” he said in a Facebook video.

Cyclone Yasa is expected to make landfall later today with winds of up to 250km/h and torrential rain.