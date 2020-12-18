Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

A category five tropical cyclone is predicted to threaten 95% of Fiji's population in coming days. And Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama has wasted no time in linking Cyclone Yasa -- and other recent cyclones -- to climate change.

“As the world is getting warmer these storms are getting stronger. Every one of us must treat these climate-fuelled catastrophes with deadly seriousness,” he said in a Facebook video.

Cyclone Yasa is expected to make landfall later today with winds of up to 250km/h and torrential rain. 