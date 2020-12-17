Another Wednesday, another prime time dominated by the ABC. It's now usual for the mid-week 7pm to 9pm slot to be won by the ABC.
The 7pm news averaged 891,000 nationally (just behind A Current Affair with 894,000), 7.30, 828,000, Hard Quiz, 855,000, Gruen, 810,000. Hard Quiz and Gruen were again the dominant non-news programs last night.
The ABC ran second in the main channels behind Seven and in front of Nine.
