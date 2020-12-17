As is now usual for Wednesdays, the ABC's Hard Quiz and Gruen topped the non-news prime time ratings last night.

(Image: ABC)

The 7pm news averaged 891,000 nationally (just behind A Current Affair with 894,000), 7.30, 828,000, Hard Quiz, 855,000, Gruen, 810,000. Hard Quiz and Gruen were again the dominant non-news programs last night.

The ABC ran second in the main channels behind Seven and in front of Nine.