Kevin Rudd's call to shun the REA Group wouldn't raise a blip on Rupert Murdoch's screen. But there'd be massive shock waves if Disney went broke.

Disney+ (Image: Supplied)

Attacking the Murdoch family is a pretty popular pursuit in Western democracies right now -- which is why former prime minister Kevin Rudd’s reputation and popularity has enjoyed a solid lift recently.

With the implosion of Donald Trump, Brexit costs spiralling, climate denialism on the way out and Boris Johnson looking less credible with every passing day, there aren’t too many loopy Western political projects left for the Murdoch family to back.

Rudd made a smart play with his official parliamentary petition calling for a Murdoch royal commission, and his latest push to encourage a boycott of the ASX-listed and News Corp-controlled REA Group is also drawing plenty of attention.