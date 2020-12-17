At long last, the Victorian regulator is investigating Crown Casino. But after so long asleep at the wheel, is it up to the job?

(Image: Tom Red)

The Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation (VCGLR) is investigating Crown Casino. The question is, what took so long?

Gaming Minister Melissa Horne says the inquiry will be a “fast-tracked” version of its next major review into the gambling giant’s casino licence in the wake of damning findings by the NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming inquiry.

But it’s hard to see how there is anything fast about the Victorian government’s response to Crown’s gross misconduct.