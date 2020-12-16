Finally, viewers tuned in to watch the Big Bash League on Seven.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

At last, Seven's heart-felt desire has been met: Australians turned on to watch the Big Bash League. The game averaged a solid 716,000 -- the second consecutive night with a national audience above 700,000. That was enough to grab and hold the eyeballs last night. Peter Siddle with dyed blond hair? A five-for and a surfer boy look for the Victorian, playing for Adelaide.

The combined share for the the non-primary channels last night was 37.6% (38.1% a week ago).

Seven won the main channels from Nine, the ABC and Ten (same as last Tuesday)