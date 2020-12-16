Mining the year for sympathy A tipster shared the Sydney Mining Club's Christmas card with us.
After 2020, I suppose we're in no position to judge the fact that it's equal parts self-aggrandising and awash with self pity. It equates "woke brigade" attacks on the modern mining industry to the murder of individual miners at the Eureka Stockade:
Miners were shot over their refusal to pay exorbitant lease taxes. Thirty miners died under the Miners Flag. The event became seminal in the creation of the Australian nation, and again thank you to miners for their strength and their deep sense of values and purpose.
