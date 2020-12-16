The Sydney Mining Club makes some interesting Christmas claims, Stuart Littlemore gets a talking to, and guessing at the implications of the SolarWinds hack.

Barrister Stuart Littlemore (left) with actor Craig McLachlan (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

Mining the year for sympathy A tipster shared the Sydney Mining Club's Christmas card with us.

After 2020, I suppose we're in no position to judge the fact that it's equal parts self-aggrandising and awash with self pity. It equates "woke brigade" attacks on the modern mining industry to the murder of individual miners at the Eureka Stockade: