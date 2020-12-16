Can you see much when you’re driving? If the answer is yes, it probably means you recently bought a new car.
Almost everyone who bought a car back in the sedan era is these days trapped at bumper-bar level. Holden’s factory is gone, the Commodore is gone, as is the Holden brand — and Australians don’t care. We are now delighted by enormous American-style SUVs and trucks.
The Toyota Hilux has gone from being a work beast to the new Corolla. It was Australia’s top selling car in November. Again. In second place was the 1.85-metre, 2.2-tonne Ford Ranger, which is another 4×4 ute. Sorry, a “pick-up truck”, according to Ford marketing material.
Third place is the Toyota RAV 4. On release in 1994 it was cute, weighing only 1.2 tonnes. To maintain popularity is underwent relentless expansion, growing taller, longer and wider. It now weighs 1.6 tonnes (despite many design improvements that have made cars lighter).
In fourth place for sales in November is the Toyota LandCruiser, an enormous SUV.
Oh say can you see? If you bought a car before 2010 the answer is probably no. And the solution you will probably take is to join the arms race and buy a bigger car yourself.
48 hours only: Save up to 50% + get 2 months free
This extraordinary year is almost at an end. But we know that time waits for no one, and we won’t either. This is the time to get on board with Crikey.
For a limited time only, choose what you pay for a year of Crikey, and, if you subscribe in the next 48 hours, you’ll get an additional two months free added to your membership.
Save up to 50% or dig deeper so we can dig deeper.
See you in 2021.
Peter Fray
Editor-in-chief of Crikey
Leave a comment
lSuburbanUrban Assault vehicles…It’s a war out there..they come with optional baby on board signs, & pedestrian killer bump bars..
Anyone in a Death-Star sized SUV with a BoB sticker is guaranteed to be tail-gating you through school zones, speeding in supermarket car parks and ignoring all other road safety warnings … because you know it’s all about my kids and no one else’s.
If SUV drivers were a nation, they’d be #7 in the world on CO2e emissions!
Got a new Focus this year, it’s as big as our 16 year old commodore!
At least the RAV4 is available in hybrid, so it’s quite low in pollutants relative to the glorified farm equipment occupying the top two spots.
The Ranger and Hilux are all too often diesel powered. Europe’s trying to get diesels out of their metropolises because their exhausts are so toxic, and here we are encouraging suburbanites to put on tradie drag by retaining commercial vehicle tax treatment for what clearly are luxury cars for people incapable of independent thought. Their owners might think twice about idling them outside their kid’s karate class if they understood the effects of diesel exhaust fumes!
Cars are so twentieth century. Why would you saddle yourself with the dirty, noisy things at all?
A few of us still live in houses with gardens, a garage/workshop and have kids. Bunnings, a weekly load from the supermarket and ferrying the kids to school, footy, swimming, music are all part of our life.
If you don’t have a “dirty noisy thing” yourself, you will depend on the dirty noisy things owned by others to deliver to you, collect your waste and, probably, provide services (tradies etc.),