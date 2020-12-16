Over time the shockingly mistimed idea would simply ensure Australia's market share in China would be slashed.

In the climate of the current trade war, Nationals Senator Matt Canavan’s call for Australia to put a levy on iron ore exports to China is strikingly mistimed. The government wants the trade war to cool down, not escalate.

If there was an award for best own goal in trade negotiations, Canavan’s proposal would be a frontrunner.

Yes, China depends on high quality Australian iron ore, mainly from the Pilbara, as the raw material for its massive steel industry.