Countries, cities and regions have pledged their commitment to net-zero emissions. Scott Morrison continues to drag his feet.

Does Australia have any friends left when it comes to its position on climate change? The answer is looking more and more like no.

With the United States moving towards net-zero emissions under a Joe Biden presidency and the UK making more climate commitments, there’s growing pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to get into line.

Even his friends at News Corp think he has “no choice”. Paul Kelly writes that the net-zero target, once radical, is now entrenched in the middle ground, “the place where the prime minister likes to be”.