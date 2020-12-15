The United States and Australia have a special relationship and it’s one that Donald Trump and I share.
At heart we are both marketing men. Maybe Donald’s taken it a bit too far, but as I’ve always said: whether it’s marketing, conning or criminal fraud, it’s just a matter of degree. We’re all trying to sell something — ourselves, principally.
Unless there’s a miracle it looks like Donald’s time is over in the White House. I still remember walking arm in arm with Jen to the state dinner the Trumps put on for us. Joe Hockey was there. Greg Norman, the golfing thought leader. Anthony Pratt with his funny Trump hair which he must have got with his donation to the Mar-a-Lago benefit fund.
Jen and I looked at each other and realised how far we’d come. All those years of grind through marketing and lobbying jobs in tourism and property and then the big one, head of the NSW Liberals. “I’ve got a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore, Toto,” I said to Jen. “Or Kensington!” she fired back with a smirk.
For all that, it’s a pity there was no room for Pastor Brian Houston. Hillsong is, believe it or not, one of the biggest Aussie brands in the US these days so it was a shame not to see that recognised. Donald wondered aloud if it was actually a church but I assured him it had had its own sex abuse scandal. Enough said on that.
It’s been a whirl since that night. The fires back home. Christmas drinks with the Murdochs as the mist hung over Sydney Harbour (or was that smoke?). The dash to Hawaii for a break. (We missed our QAnon family friends there — fingers crossed that with Joe Biden coming on board, US authorities aren’t onto their connection to Trump-supporting conspiracy theorists.) I got Angus onto fixing up our climate problem with the UN.
Then the China virus. And that’s where Donald and I started to drift apart, I think it’s fair to say.
For me it was a chance to rebrand. I kicked off with a soft launch of the National COVID Coordination Commission which was a good smokescreen (pardon the pun) for Australia’s biggest businesses to get into the cabinet room without going through ministers. Cutting out the middleman is always good business practice, as chairman Nev Power told me.
Donald, though, just went further and further down his own Fox News conspiracy rabbit hole. Not that there’s anything wrong with Rupert’s US outfit by the way! Always good to have a diversity of views, unlike the ABC.
It looks like it really is over for Donald with the electoral college votes coming in. And now there are those who will say that there are lessons for conservatives in Australia to learn.
One: you have to encourage dissent, not squash people who disagree with you.
Two: a government needs to be accountable. Otherwise the sleaze and corruption end up overrunning you.
Three: we need a strong independent media which values truth and facts. And we need to halt the spread of disinformation and conspiracy theory as a business model.
Four: we need to govern not just for the wealthy few that donate to us.
Five: you have to make decisions based on science (we got that one right with COVID-19!).
Six: you have to see government as more than a 24-hour spin cycle of media management with the Murdochs.
Seven: Just stop marketing! (Only kidding.)
These are just some of the ways Donald and the Republicans screwed up.
I’m going to spend the break with Jen reflecting on all this. I’ll see what insights the Christmas period brings. Perhaps some prayer time with Stuart Robert might let in the joyous light.
After all, miracles do happen.
Merry Christmas, patriots one and all.
Did we miss anything? Let us know what you think Scott Morrison should include in an end of year message by writing to [email protected]. Please include your full name to be considered for publication in Crikey‘s Your Say column.
Save up to 50% on a year of Crikey.
This extraordinary year is almost at an end. But we know that time waits for no one, and we won’t either. This is the time to get on board with Crikey.
For a limited time only, choose what you pay for a year of Crikey.
Save up to 50% or dig deeper so we can dig deeper.
See you in 2021.
Peter Fray
Editor-in-chief of Crikey
Leave a comment
Eight: honesty and accountability always wins.
You forgot Korea, HK, the Middle East, the Russians, Brexit and Afghanistan but, overall, : not a bad letter to the GG.
When SM is lying at industrial strength, he often mispronounces words, mixes up prepositions, and pants in a panicky way. Work to be done there, Scotty from Marketing: if you’re going to do something, do it well.
I also note that the left side of his face stops moving and his mouth gets a pronounced line down to his chin.
This line is called the marionette line, which I think is appropriate.
Scotty might need to practice his lines in the mirror.
It’s true, ratty, I have noticed it too. He can’t lie with a straight face.
As the presidential power of Donny is flushed down the Dunny…we shall not mourn, but yawn. For the era of Donny is sadly not done. He has scraped up $200 million from his deluded masses to continue to trash the USA until his dying day.
Bizarre as it is, I can understand the US dichotomy. Some of the world’s greatest minds flourish there, and yet some of the greatest stupidity lives there, and it’s given an amplified voice. The country was founded on some fairly wild religious beliefs, and these have evolved in curious ways. It holds libertarian ideals that almost celebrate anarchy. It is what it is.
I cannot for the life of me understand Australian politicians’ wide and blind acceptance of the US foreign policy agenda though. It is only partially aligned with Australian interests, and many times, not at all.
I truly hope that one day, if we rid ourselves of the Murdoch virus in the way we fought of Covid-19, we can forge a path in our own image. Australia with 60,000+ years of history. One nation, hanging of the bottom right of Asia…
I hope we rid ourselves of Murdoch and the whole L/NP ASAP.
“I cannot for the life of me understand Australian politicians’ wide and blind acceptance of the US foreign policy agenda” – they have no choice – not since Australia was annexed by the U.S. in 1975
Boom!
You forgot to mention the war crimes, SmoCo. But, sadly, since release of the Brereton report so has everyone else.
Nobody has forgotten the war crimes.
The dog handler’s go pro footage was pretty confronting.
I have voted for David McBride as the person of the year.
Scumo and his minions of the AFP moved heaven and earth to prevent that footage getting out.
Surprisingly they did even more to prevent the “Canberra bubble” episode of 4 Corners, I suppose it isn’t a good look to have very Christian ministers allegedly committing adultery and compromising their integrity.
A bit silly to stir up Ita over it, because she could manage Kerry Packer and so My money is on the loss of face by the communications minister.
Politely, coolly and forensically served up for scottie from marketing to eat. All the good meat is in the head.
Fletcher would have been a suitable arsehat, were he nominated. NBN, ABC, Ita – need I say any more?