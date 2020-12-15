The northern hemisphere is facing a COVID Christmas as the virus continues to surge.

(Image: SOPA/Pietro Recchia/Sipa USA)

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock this morning warned a new variant of coronavirus "may be associated" with the faster spread of the virus in the south-east of England.

It’s not the first time politicians have warned of a virus mutation. Last month, South Australian Premier Steven Marshall warned of a “very sneaky” COVID-19 strain in the state (despite there being no evidence to suggest Adelaide’s strain was worse than any other).

The virus is always mutating

Viruses are constantly mutating into new variants, with every person infected with coronavirus likely to have a slightly different version of it, University of Queensland infectious disease specialist Paul Griffin told Crikey.