The good news is 2020 will be over. The bad news is... that's the only good news.

(Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

A COVID-19 vaccine has given the world a glimmer of hope that life might return to normal in 2021. But are we being overly optimistic about what the new year will bring?

According to some experts, yes. World Food Programme executive director David Beasley has warned 2021 “is literally going to be catastrophic" as the pandemic and its economic impact ravages poor countries and fuels a spike in famine.

And while the vaccine might slow the spread of the virus, it is still largely unknown whether it will fully prevent transmission of COVID-19 or just protect against the illness.