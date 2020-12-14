Pauline Hanson taps a 'local cartoonist', Bob Katter out-weirds 2020 and Crikey shares the first in a series of politician's secret Christmas Cards.

Pauline Hanson (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

The Dark Knight On Pauline Hanson's Facebook page, our Pauline is offering Christmas cards in the spirit of "the season to be jolly, not too serious with ourselves". They have been designed, we are told, by a "local cartoonist". That cartoonist appears to be the Herald Sun's Mark Knight -- or someone so blatantly plagiarising his style that they've even stolen his signature and the pig snout that's always turning up in his work:

(Image: PHON/Facebook)

We asked Hanson to confirm it was Knight, and the Hun whether this risked affecting Knight's reputation as an unbiased satirist, but neither answered. I suppose they thought that his previous work probably answered both questions.

A very Katter Kristmas Kennedy MP Bob Katter has put out a Christmas message that even by his high standards is a brimming bowl of Froot Loops.