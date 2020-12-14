The collapse of the performing arts industry in the wake of the pandemic is the least of its problems in some quarters. The Prom, a new Netflix film based on the Broadway hit, is the latest production to run afoul of the current casting controversies causing angst from Hollywood to Sydney.
Even before it dropped on the subscription service last weekend, the cheesy musical about LGBTIQ inclusion was subject to criticism for the decision to cast James Corden in a key role.
While Corden is currently best known as a late-night host on US television, the English actor also appeared in the TV show Gavin and Stacey and won acclaim in the hit West End play One Man, Two Guvnors.
His casting in The Prom should not have been a controversial choice given he is also an accomplished singer — as anyone who has watched his popular carpool karaoke can testify.
But James Corden is straight and the character of Barry Glickman in The Prom is gay.
“James Corden proves why straight actors should think twice before playing gay” read one headline.
“Offensive gay stereotype” said another.
It’s not about cancel culture claim some of the critics — but it comes on top of a rash of similar controversies in the artistic community of late.
Only last month Australian theatre had a similar problem when well-known television actor Hugh Sheridan was cast in the lead role in the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch for the upcoming Sydney Festival.
The character, who has been described as a “complex genderqueer character”, has been played by many queer cis men in the past — including by the musical’s creator John Cameron Mitchell, who has said he does not believe Hedwig is trans.
Nevertheless, a petition was started criticising the casting of “a cisgender male as a transgender character”.
The controversy was enough to make the producers postpone the entire project. So actors of all persuasions miss a much-needed opportunity to perform at all.
Journalists too are in revolt over coverage of transgender issues, with the publication by The Age of an anonymous piece by the parent of a child in gender transition sparking internal newsroom tensions. The article was later pulled.
Meanwhile international singer Sia has been pilloried for her new film Music, in which a non-autistic girl plays an autistic character. Some critics claim the role should have gone to an actor on the spectrum.
Sia failed to back down, tweeting “fuckity fuck. Why don’t you watch my film before you judge it. FURY”.
When one autistic actress tweeted about the problems getting roles, Sia fired back “maybe you’re just a bad actor”. It only incited more outrage.
There was also plenty of support for Sia, with one Twitter user pointing out that Dustin Hoffman would have to hand back his Oscar for Rain Man on this basis.
Not to mention Tom Hanks who won an Oscar for playing a gay man in Philadelphia.
It’s called acting.
Save up to 50% on a year of Crikey.
This extraordinary year is almost at an end. But we know that time waits for no one, and we won’t either. This is the time to get on board with Crikey.
For a limited time only, choose what you pay for a year of Crikey.
Save up to 50% or dig deeper so we can dig deeper.
See you in 2021.
Peter Fray
Editor-in-chief of Crikey
Leave a comment
For several years now theatre companies and producers in Australia and overseas have successfully embraced colour-blind and gender-blind casting. This has provided numerous opportunities for non-Caucasian actors to be cast in notionally Caucasian roles based on merit. Against this is the increased demand that casting be based on the identity of the character. If we take this to its logical conclusion, only a Dane could play Hamlet, only teenage residents born and living in Verona could play Romeo and Juliet, gay and lesbian actors should not play straight characters and indeed people who have a specific identity should only play characters with that identity. Taking this even further, young actors should not play characters older than themselves, and older actors should not play characters younger than themselves.
The real solution is for directors, producers, theatre companies and casting consultants to not only embrace colour-blind and gender-blind casting, but identity-blind casting as well.
“It’s called acting.”
Exactly.
Maybe all those who are outraged only want rapists to play rapists, mass murderers to play … you get the picture.
Some people are way to precious.
I’m thinking merit should win. Who can play the role best. If that’s a gay man playing a straight role, so be it.
Perhaps Rock Hudson, if he were still alive, should hand back his Oscar too after winning it for a straight role.
’It’s called acting’ is the best summary of the article.
What about the hundreds of gay men who played straight men over the last 100 years? Obvious why up to 30 years ago, but after that?
“It’s called acting” – spare me the trite final attempt at wit and the growing chorus of fellow traveller supporters.
Will you be as fulsome of Caucasian actors playing Asian roles, after all “It’s called acting”
Will you be as full throated in support of a cisgender male playing a woman because, after all “it’s called acting”
Shall we all raise a toast to any performer of any ethnicity, orientation, gender, able-bodied who can play anything and everything at all because, you know, “it’s called acting”
The problem with Corden is – he is an appalling actor for starters, and somehow Americans think he is just “fabulous”. His attempt at the role is embarrassingly bad – camp stereotype laid on with a brush as broad as his ability to perform credibly is narrow. It is unwise casting and badly excuted.
Beyond this though is the complete ignorance of people by not understanding what “holding space” and “visual representation” means.
No one is asking for ALL gay roles to by played by gay actors only. We would just like to have a fair share of the opportunities please, and those opportunities are already so limited that we don’t want the dominant cisgender hets being allowed to have everything. A little more sharing and consideration would be appreciated.
The industry is slowly (very slowly) moving on from such travesties as Mickey Rooney screwing his face up to play Asian or NZlander James Laurenson pretending to be a FN Australian. But hey, “it’s called acting”….
“Will you be as full throated in support of a cisgender male playing a woman because, after all “it’s called acting””
I don’t know cisgender is, and can’t be bothered Googling. Maybe you’ve never watched Monty Python ?
cis is a prefix that is the opposite of trans, it is from latin. Cisgender means you haven’t changed gender.
More precisely, from wikipedia, cis is latin for ‘this side of’ and trans is ‘other side of’. Obviously, you don’t come across it in English often because the concept is usually communicated with a lack of affixes. I hope that helps if you encounter it again. In your defense I had to look it up years ago.
Anyway in the case of gender there had to be a term for not trans and this is what people went with. I don’t have a better one handy but one that doesn’t require trivia about a dead language to decipher might help. It is, however, extremely neutral.
I don’t have a dog in this race, as I am not a performing artist or even a massive consumer of western film, but I do care about the employment prospects of my fellows so I can’t help but ask: isn’t this a bad place to make a stand on inclusion of LGBTI actors? As other commenters point out, there have been gay men playing het characters. While I doubt it would lead to a cishet identitarian push to stop casting homosexuals in heterosexual roles, the appearance of trying to have your cake and eat it too doesn’t seem conductive to securing work in general, considering not every production is a queer story.
I mean, how many roles are you going to get due to preferential casting of a subset of the available roles vs vigorously promoting LGBTI actors to all productions?
You’d need to quantify “fair share”, and to that end, where does it end? At least 50% of gay roles must be played by actual gays? 70%? 90%? Where is the line? Well, there is no line. You can’t define that any more than the person sitting next to you. Or indeed the casting agent that screws up and casts someone you don’t like.