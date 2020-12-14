Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is being trucked to distribution centres across the US just days after it was approved for emergency use. In the UK this week 800,000 doses will be administered across 70 hospitals, starting with those aged over 80.
But the arrival of the vaccine has created a new set of questions for business and government: when should it be mandatory, and who will benefit from early access?
Government mandates
It's pretty common for a government to force its populations to be vaccinated.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.