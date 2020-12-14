'You can have your beliefs, but it’s going to cost you.'

A sample of the vial that will be used to transport the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (Image: Samuel Corum/Getty)

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is being trucked to distribution centres across the US just days after it was approved for emergency use. In the UK this week 800,000 doses will be administered across 70 hospitals, starting with those aged over 80.

But the arrival of the vaccine has created a new set of questions for business and government: when should it be mandatory, and who will benefit from early access?

It's pretty common for a government to force its populations to be vaccinated.