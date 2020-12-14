The Australian's latest CCP bombshell paints a scary picture. But experts say it's nothing more than a dangerous beat-up.

Performers hold flags of the Chinese Communist Party during an event (Image: Reuters/Carlos Barria)

According to some breathless headlines in The Australian, communists are now “infiltrating Western consulates”.

News Corp’s Sharri Markson has gotten her hands on a leaked dossier of 1.95 million Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members. Some of these members, she says, are working in the Australian and British consulates, others at big companies like ANZ and Boeing.

If it sounds scary, that’s because it was designed to. But like so many Markson bombshells, it promised so much and delivered little. Instead, China experts say the article is a beat-up, taking a benign and well-known reality of working in China and spinning it as a national security risk.