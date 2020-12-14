Despite wresting back some popularity after his disastrous handling of the bushfires, the prime minister's clash with China suggests new challenges to come.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

The consensus is that Scott Morrison has had a good pandemic -- a policy and political success good enough to bury memories of his ill-judged holiday in Hawaii as bushfires scorched the nation. Which does seem an age ago.

But has the prime minister really done so well?

While his domestic response has been successful, major problems are emerging from his international response and they will have significant ramifications.