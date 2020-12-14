Has Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg’s Christmas wish come true?
The country’s most powerful financial regulator, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), says it will investigate online publication The New Daily and its commercial relationship to industry super funds.
Bragg, a former senior executive at the Financial Services Council (FSC), the front group for retail super funds owned — back then — by the big banks and AMP, is leading the government’s deeply hypocritical war on industry super.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.