APRA's probe into The New Daily raises questions about the financial regulator being deployed in an ideological battle.

Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Has Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg’s Christmas wish come true?

The country’s most powerful financial regulator, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), says it will investigate online publication The New Daily and its commercial relationship to industry super funds.

Bragg, a former senior executive at the Financial Services Council (FSC), the front group for retail super funds owned — back then — by the big banks and AMP, is leading the government’s deeply hypocritical war on industry super.