Seven's first BBL match of the season didn't do much to keep viewers on the main channels last night.

Hobart Hurricanes celebrate victory in the Big Bash League (Image: AAP/Dave Hunt)

Even with the first of the Big Bash League games on Seven last night, 39.8% was the combined share of the networks' non-main channels last night. The game between Hobart and Sydney (played in Hobart) averaged 677,000 nationally which was OK but not a break out. Looks like another middling season ahead it would seem and more moaning from Seven. The game averaged a further 188,000 on Foxtel -- so 865,000 viewers nationally in total last night.

In breakfast Sunrise 453,000 national and 249,000 metro viewers; Today with 267,000/181,000; ABC News Breakfast 257,000/171,000.

In regional markets, Seven News, 458,000; Seven News 6.30, 441,000; The Chase Australia 5.30pm 280,000; BBL Innings Break, 279,000; BBL Session 1, 276,000.