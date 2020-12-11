Former prime minister turned banana-state bomb-thrower Kevin Rudd upped his attack on the Murdoch empire today by calling for a consumer boycott on realestate.com.au, the property listing site which -- in case you didn't know it, and not many do -- is majority owned by News Corp.
Following the playbook of groups like Sleeping Giants and Destroy the Joint, Rudd has gone full consumer activist tweeting: "Money is the only language [Murdoch] understands and @realestate_au is the financial heart of his empire."
Rudd's strategy is a departure from the usual call to boycott News Corp newspapers. Will it work?
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.