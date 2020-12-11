Integrity commissions are feared and despised by conservatives, who are doing everything they can to limit their power.

Gladys Berejiklian and Eddie Obeid (Images: AAP)

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian might be having a rotten end of year with revelations of a secret lover, pork-barrelling and shredded documents, but there's been no joy for Labor either. For that you can thank the Obeid factor.

Labor's problem is that however bad the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) might look for Berejiklian, it's nothing compared with the mind-boggling corruption of former ALP kingpin Eddie Obeid and his factional mates.

Nearly a decade on, voters have neither forgiven nor forgotten the rorts, bribes and outright criminality. In short, Labor's corruption has delivered unto NSW a one-party state.