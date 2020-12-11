The Victorian premier stands his ground on progressive issues and his popularity just keeps on growing.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (Image: AAP/Julian Smith)

Three years ago Daniel Andrews took on the Catholic Church and won. His push for voluntary assisted dying laws seemed to go against every rule in politics -- and yet the long feared electoral backlash never happened.

Indeed the Victorian premier's popularity increased, despite the huffing and puffing of the church in cahoots with the Murdoch media (which still haven't forgiven him).

Now Andrews is doing it again -- he introduced a bill passed by the lower house yesterday to ban gay conversion “therapy” even amid warnings it will put him on a collision course with the religious right and church groups across the country.