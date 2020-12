You'd think the leader of a party whose raison d'être is protecting working people would scream loud and long over the proposed IR laws. Not so Crikey's clown of the week.

Nothing could illustrate the importance of an effective opposition better than the events of 2020.

First, and most obviously, monitoring and questioning the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Second, in holding the government to account over the truly dizzying flurry of scandals that has engulfed it, day after day, week after week.