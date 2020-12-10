The ABC and SBS were the only channels really trying last night.

(Image: ABC iView)

Nothing of note on the main channels last night except on the ABC, a story told by the combined share of the non-main channels last night -- 38.3%.

The ABC won the main channels from Seven and Nine (Seven won total people from Nine ands the ABC). Ten was somewhere far behind.

The ABC’s Hard Quiz -- 848,000 -- and Gruen -- 849,000 -- were the dominant non-news programs last night. In fact the ABC easily won from 7.30pm onwards.