Nothing of note on the main channels last night except on the ABC, a story told by the combined share of the non-main channels last night -- 38.3%.
The ABC won the main channels from Seven and Nine (Seven won total people from Nine ands the ABC). Ten was somewhere far behind.
The ABC’s Hard Quiz -- 848,000 -- and Gruen -- 849,000 -- were the dominant non-news programs last night. In fact the ABC easily won from 7.30pm onwards.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.