Sky's into mind control

Peta Credlin (Image: Sky News)

Leane-ing into it The Twitter feed of Victorian Minister for Local Government Shaun Leane has been full of merriment this morning over Peta Credlin's apparent contention that Premier Daniel Andrews has been using "mind control" to remain as popular as he has during a year with so many catastrophes in the state.

Several times Leane has quote tweeted it this morning. But of course the Sky News Australia account in question is a parody, and it's not at all clear whether he just really appreciates a bit of satirical spice getting him through a Thursday morning or whether ... he hasn't realised it's a parody account?

I mean sure, who among us hasn't at one point or another thought Sky News was beyond parody...