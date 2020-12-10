The giant tech company is close to agreements with News Corp and most other publishers — but not Nine.

(Image: Adobe)

As Sherlock Holmes would say, when News Corp doesn’t bark it tells us a lot about what’s happening.

Its response to the latest draft of news media bargaining suggests what’s been gossiped for the past few weeks: News Corp and Google are close to cutting a deal over money.

How soon should we expect the deal? Very soon -- at least with News Corp, and all the other players (including Crikey) other than Nine.