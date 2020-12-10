Labor can't underestimate its vulnerability on superannuation. If it does, it risks a repeat of the franking credits disaster.

Liberal MP Tim Wilson (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

There's a particular trap in Australian progressive politics which involves dismissing a political issue simply because Tim Wilson has become involved.

It's fair to say the Liberal MP represents the antithesis of what anyone with a skerrick of blood in their veins feels life is all about: the rent-a-blazer with a nine-dollar smile, last seen in the 2019 election hanging around old folks homes like a has-been crooner doing morning melodies, or a fake relative with a newly drafted will.

But that would be to underestimate him, as the course of the franking credits issue showed. Wilson's relentless campaigning on it was a savvy pick up on the widespread anxiety Chris Bowen's (remember him?) very modest proposal induced -- even in people with no share portfolio.