The social media giant could lose assets including Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears remotely during a US Senate committee hearing (Image: PA/Nash Greg)

An extraordinary lawsuit against Facebook filed in an American court late on Wednesday has overshadowed any concerns the social media giants might have about the Australian news media code.

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), New York Attorney-General Letitia James, and a 48-strong coalition of states and territories are suing Facebook saying it broke antitrust law.

The FTC said it would seek an injunction that “could, among other things, require divestitures of assets, including Instagram and WhatsApp”.