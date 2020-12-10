An extraordinary lawsuit against Facebook filed in an American court late on Wednesday has overshadowed any concerns the social media giants might have about the Australian news media code.
The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), New York Attorney-General Letitia James, and a 48-strong coalition of states and territories are suing Facebook saying it broke antitrust law.
The FTC said it would seek an injunction that “could, among other things, require divestitures of assets, including Instagram and WhatsApp”.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.