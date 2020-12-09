The prime minister doesn't get angry all that often. But it's worth paying attention to the times when he does.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

For public consumption, there are four Scott Morrisons. There’s the daggy dad (how good is the daggy dad?); the serious leader (see agitprop photos of Scott-at-desk); the smarmy dismisser (reserved for parliament and the media); and, most rarely, righteous anger Scott.

We saw righteous anger Scott in full incandescence last week, calling a snap press conference in response to a tweet and expressing Australia’s national outrage at a faked image depicting something which Australian special forces soldiers are actually accused of doing in Afghanistan. Scott, described by the official transcription service we also call mainstream media, was “visibly angry”. Ooh.

Scott, a man of strong moral conviction, gets occasionally exercised to high emotion by truly dreadful things. It’s instructive for all of us, since our leader sets the ethical tone, to reflect on the kinds of matters that do, or do not, invoke his moral rage.