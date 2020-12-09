You could be forgiven for thinking that Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton was obfuscating when he was asked specific questions about right-wing extremism during a doorstop late last week.
Dutton’s stance as expressed to journalists was that right-wing extremism will be dealt with like any other threat by Australia’s security agencies.
That is a purely operational, old school cop logic by Dutton. His argument is that individuals or groups identified as threats will be identified and managed irrespective of ideology.
