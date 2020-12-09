News programs were the big winners in an otherwise very low-key night on the main television networks.

The combined share for the non-primary channels last night was 38.1% which means another night spent Netflixing, Stanning, Appleing or Amazoning, but not watching the gang of five. There was just nothing of interest on last night.

Nine won the main channels from Seven, Ten and the ABC. The non-main channels was won by Seven, from Nine, the ABC and Ten. The third T20 game on Foxtel between Australia and India averaged 328,000 viewers.

In breakfast: Sunrise had 441,000/250,000 viewers, ABC News Breakfast drew in 299,000/209,000, and Today had 293,000/192,000.