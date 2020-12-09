Ignore the Christmas horror stories — Australians are turning their backs on credit card debt and putting their money in the bank.

(Image: Getty)

As the silly season sets in and real news stories dry up, desperate journalists turn to a set of Xmas-New Year staples that can be trotted out every year.

An old favourite that seems to have disappeared in recent years was the Christmas toy warning, with Fair Trading bureaucrats putting on display a range of horrific toys that could maim or kill your child once they removed them from the stocking on Christmas morning.

But others are still with us: warnings from nanny state public health groups not to drink too much over Christmas, or not to eat too much over Christmas. How we should avoid misbehaving at office Christmas parties, and not speed over the holidays.