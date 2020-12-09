Spin it to win it – with millions being spent on focus groups to refine the Treasury department’s economic recovery message, questions need to be asked about the independence of a committee tasked with policing government advertising.

(Image: Supplied)

The PM’s spin doctors have been hard at work this year, generating catchy slogans and cleverly crafted Instagram posts at every turn.

But as Crikey wrote in October, Scott Morrison’s marketing obsession goes far beyond the realm of public relations -- it has seeped into his policymaking too. And with millions being spent on focus groups to refine the Treasury department’s economic recovery message, it seems nothing is beyond the reach of spinners.

Now questions are being raised about the independence of a committee tasked with policing government advertising.