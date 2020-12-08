With a reshuffle looming, who should rise and who should fall in a government short on talent, particularly among the Nationals?

Melissa Price, Peter Dutton and Angus Taylor (Images: AAP)

With an end-of-year reshuffle due after parliament rises this week, public servants will be busily preparing new minister briefing packages so that ministers can get their feet under the desk before the summer break.

Who's in and who's out? We'll find out in due course, but here's a form guide to what a reshuffle based on merit and political smarts might scoop up.

Duds

Richard Colbeck

Intended to be a placeholder for the government's response to the aged care royal commission when it made its report, that idea went to hell when the pandemic erupted and ripped through two nursing homes in Sydney and then through much of the private aged care sector directly regulated and funded by the Commonwealth in Victoria.