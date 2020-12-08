Victoria's proposed legislation on gay conversion therapy is causing chaos in Liberal Party ranks. Here’s where the major players stand.

Dan Andrews and Michael O'Brien (Images: AAP/David Crosling; James Ross)

You would think supporting a crackdown on an extreme practice like gay conversion therapy would be a no brainer, yet Victorian Premier Dan Andrew’s plan to outlaw the practice has driven a split within the state's Liberal party.

Labor has introduced legislation that would ban religious groups including churches using prayer to “change” LGBTIQ people. But some religious leaders say the laws are too far-reaching and are a threat to religious freedoms.

The issue will come to a head inside the Liberal Party today as MPs meet to decide whether to support the legislation. Already there are signs some are against the new law.