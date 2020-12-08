The Murdoch family has profited big time from the gambling industry over the years and they are doing it again with Dublin-based Flutter Entertainment, which last week bought an additional 37% stake in US fantasy sports outfit FanDuel for a whopping US$4.2 billion.
The deal was partly funded by a $1.8 billion Flutter share placement which the Murdoch-controlled Fox Corp was happy to back once again.
The Flutter announcement included this 16-page presentation, plus this approving quote from Fox Corp CEO Lachlan Murdoch:
