A Labor MP's Twitter poll fails to fire. Plus: Michael Flynn goes full QAnon, and more tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

Queensland Labor MP Duncan Pegg (Image: AAP/Glenn Hunt)

Poll bludging Earlier this year, we noted the tragedy of Victorian Liberal Tim Smith rigging a Facebook poll and still losing. Yet somehow Queensland Labor MP Duncan Pegg managed something worse.

Say what you want about Smith's gambit, the post got some serious engagement. Pegg's attempt at a Twitter poll didn't even manage that. He asked who would get the most mentions in Greens MP Amy MacMahon's budget speech -- Extinction Rebellion, former holder of MacMahon's seat Jackie Trad, or disendorsed Greens MP John Meyer. The searing satire attracted an almost impressive zero votes.

That a few of his colleagues tried to join the joke (but knew how it would look if they turned out to be the only person to actually vote) doesn't exactly help.