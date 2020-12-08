As the UK rolls out its first vaccinations, we take a look at how the rest of the world is approaching COVID-19 vaccines.

Queen Elizabeth will be one of the first in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccination due to her age (Image: AP/Aaron Chown)

The UK has today become the first Western nation to start vaccinating against COVID-19, and the Queen will be among the first to get the jab.

But China and Russia are already streets ahead, having vaccinated hundreds of thousands of their citizens. Their vaccines haven't been fully tested (but that hasn't stopped China spruiking its vaccine to developing countries).

Long live the Queen

Queen Elizabeth, 94, and her husband Prince Philip, 99, will be among the first Brits to get the coronavirus vaccine in the UK, which is being rolled out from today. The royal couple's place on the priority list is not due to their privileged status, though -- those over 80 will be prioritised, as will nursing home residents and their carers.