It was seven days ago that Prime Minister Scott Morrison snapped, or seemed to, over that now-infamous doctored tweet by a Chinese official.
The image of a knife-wielding Digger responded to accusations of atrocities committed by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan.
All these days on, despite a torrent of analysis, we are none the wiser on a central question: was this a genuine reaction from Morrison? Or was it mere confected outrage?
