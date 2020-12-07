We are still none the wiser as to whether the PM's reaction to a Chinese official's tweet was genuine or confected outrage.

The doctored image posted by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian (Image: Supplied)

It was seven days ago that Prime Minister Scott Morrison snapped, or seemed to, over that now-infamous doctored tweet by a Chinese official.

The image of a knife-wielding Digger responded to accusations of atrocities committed by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan.

All these days on, despite a torrent of analysis, we are none the wiser on a central question: was this a genuine reaction from Morrison? Or was it mere confected outrage?