The pandemic, coupled with Australia’s ageing population, means an extra 205,900 healthcare and social assistance workers will need to be added to the workforce by 2025, according to a report by the National Skills Commission released this morning.
But with low immigration and COVID-19 risks, where is Australia going to get all those extra workers from?
The state of the workforce
The healthcare sector is dominated by women aged 20-34. There were more than 586,000 registered health practitioners in Australia in 2018, of which just 146,000 were men. Also 46% of the workforce is employed part time.
