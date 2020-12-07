Disability, aged care and mental health workers earn some of the lowest wages in the country. Meanwhile, a third of our medical practitioners received their initial qualification overseas.

(Image: Adobe)

The pandemic, coupled with Australia’s ageing population, means an extra 205,900 healthcare and social assistance workers will need to be added to the workforce by 2025, according to a report by the National Skills Commission released this morning.

But with low immigration and COVID-19 risks, where is Australia going to get all those extra workers from?

The state of the workforce

The healthcare sector is dominated by women aged 20-34. There were more than 586,000 registered health practitioners in Australia in 2018, of which just 146,000 were men. Also 46% of the workforce is employed part time.