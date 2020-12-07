Concede the science. Fight the transition. That was the heart of Morrison's 2019 election strategy. But can it work today?

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga with Scott Morrison. (Image: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg)

Australia’s political media is slowly -- too slowly -- waking up to the denialist schtick of post-Abbott conservatism. Conservatives aren't arguing the science anymore. They're fighting the transition.

How much ground will the conservatives concede? What space will the denialist ultras on the backbench (and in News Corp) give up? And will the media pick up the shift and hold the government to account?

There was a hint of what's to come in a quiet leak to The Sydney Morning Herald over the weekend. The government was going to stop digging in on the hill of Kyoto carryover credits.