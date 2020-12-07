More and more viewers turned to secondary digital channels last night. But the ABC's Reef Live special was still a success.

Reef Live (Image: ABC)

If I told you that the non-main channels of the five networks had a collective share of 43.7% of prime time viewing, which they did, you could rightly conclude there was nothing of note on TV last night.

That is except for the second part of the ABC’s Reef Live special -- 527,000 last night after 559,000 on Friday night -- a success. Extinction with David Attenborough, also on the ABC, 581,000.

Insiders in the morning -- 567,000, another national top 10 effort for the second last program of the year.