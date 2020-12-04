2020 may be the worst year for domestic violence in living memory.

(Image: Adobe)

Domestic violence rates have soared in Australia amid the pandemic. This week another five women were killed, bringing the total number of deaths this year to 50.

Support organisations are dealing with increasingly complex cases and higher demand. Despite a $150 million federal package to support domestic violence services across the country during COVID-19, funding has been slow to hit the ground, with states and territories allocating just a fraction of the money they've received.

Where’s the money gone?

The $150 million allocated in this year's federal budget is just a drop in the bucket, advocates say. By July, 11.6% of Australian women in a relationship had experienced some form of abuse by their partner, while one in 20 women experienced physical or sexual violence. Fifty percent of those subjected to violence said the abuse had become more frequent or severe since the start of the pandemic.