Christmas comes earlier every year, The Daily Telegraph ploughs on, and we offer our very best wishes to Mungo MacCallum.

You know, for kids As the year draws to a close, we get the chance to take a breath, reflect on a bruising year, and hopefully share some time with our loved ones.

Oh yeah, and apparently, it's also time to endure cutesy bullshit like various premiers announcing with faux-bureaucratic formality that Santa will be permitted entry to the country, despite COVID-19 worries.

And it's not just politicians -- some poor public servant in Queensland had to tell the ABC: "We understand Santa has received a special global travel exemption to ensure he can deliver gifts who are on the nice list right across the world."