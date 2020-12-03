The government says its new security laws will stop bad guys, but does ASIO and its friends really need the extra power?

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Today, the government will introduce new laws which will dramatically increase the power of national security agencies.

Ostensibly designed to stop the scourge of bad guys like terrorists, paedophiles and drug-traffickers, the bill will allow security agencies to take over the accounts of suspected criminals on the dark web, as well as modify and disrupt their data.

It all sounds very scary. But are the laws, which ramp up what ASIO and friends can do, really necessary?