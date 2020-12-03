Australia won't begin rolling out the vaccine until March next year.

Health Minister Greg Hunt (Image: AAP/James Ross)

The UK’s regulatory body has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use across Britain, making it the first country to do so. Vaccinations will start early next week.

But in Australia, Health Minister Greg Hunt has reiterated approval for a vaccine likely won’t be finalised until January, with vaccinations rolled out from March.

Where are we up to?

Pfizer's is one of four vaccines the Australian government has purchased, with 10 million doses secured. Two doses are needed for each person.