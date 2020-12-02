Win some, lose some. The prime minister was given plenty of advice, chief among it was that he shouldn't have jumped.

A screenshot of Scott Morrison's WeChat message (left) with an image created and shared by artist Wuheqilin (Images: WeChat)

Scott Morrison has gone straight to the Chinese people using the WeChat messaging service to explain Australia's approach to war crimes, defend the nation's honour, and restate its ongoing respect for Chinese people.

As at noon today, his message had been viewed 54,000 times, garnering 1788 likes. There's been no official government response. But plenty of Chinese WeChat users have responded.

Australian academic Dr Luxin Liu translated for Crikey. Here is a selection with the user name first in bold.