Lawyers and refugee advocates are hailing a recent High Court decision as a victory for asylum seekers after it unanimously held that the Federal Court could hear negligence claims brought by people in offshore detention.
The decision could expose the government to a string of expensive lawsuits and make it easier to evacuate sick refugees to Australia for treatment.
“This case represents a win for asylum seekers,” Australian Lawyers Alliance human rights spokesman Greg Barns SC told Crikey.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.