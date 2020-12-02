The federal government could face some very expensive lawsuits now that the Federal Court can hear refugees' negligence claims.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton

Lawyers and refugee advocates are hailing a recent High Court decision as a victory for asylum seekers after it unanimously held that the Federal Court could hear negligence claims brought by people in offshore detention.

The decision could expose the government to a string of expensive lawsuits and make it easier to evacuate sick refugees to Australia for treatment.

“This case represents a win for asylum seekers,” Australian Lawyers Alliance human rights spokesman Greg Barns SC told Crikey.