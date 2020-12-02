As most grown-ups know, the best way to deal with tantrums is to go quietly and not carry a big stick.

Xi Jinping and Scott Morrison (Images: AAP)

Some months back one side of the Australia-China spat got personal when the Morrison government called for an independent review into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic infuriated President Xi Jinping and his entourage. State media People’s Daily issued a fierce editorial.

This week the Australian side grew personal when Prime Minister Scott Morrison called a press conference to shame China for what he called a "repugnant post" published on a Chinese government Twitter account. Morrison was clearly offended.

A

long-running bilateral dispute over diplomacy and trade now involves two men

who feel personally aggrieved. It’s not a good sign.